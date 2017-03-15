Cherry Blossoms at Montebello Villa Hotel

FOR most of us who love to travel and see new sights, Korea and Japan is surely part of our bucket list because aside from the gastronomic adventure that traveling to these places offer, a photo by the popular Cherry Blossom is a dream come true.

In case you didn’t know, there’s no need for you to wait for spring time and travel far to make that dream a reality. Hence, you can find one at the heart of the city. As you enter Montebello Villa Hotel’s property, you will be greeted by this beautiful and blossoming tree standing just right in front of the facade where the main lobby is located. This gives patrons more reasons to love Cebu’s only garden hotel.

If you happen to be in Cebu, swing by the property for a breath of fresh air and see for yourself this lovely scenery. Diners and guests may also visit the hotel’s outlet, La Terraza Restaurant, for some refreshing drinks & sumptuous meals at a reasonable price. /PR