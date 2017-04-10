Search for article

Cebu Bradford School offers summer programs

04:23 PM April 10th, 2017

Cebu Bradford School | Lito Tecson

[CDN Photo | Lito Tecson]


SUMMER is not just about going to the beaches, food tripping, trekking and other summer activities; it is also a chance to enhance your academic skills.

Enjoy your summer at Cebu Bradford School where it can help students be more skillful.

The school offers enhancement and summer tutorials for Preschool to Senior High School students for subjects such as Reading, Writing, Math, and Filipino. The two-hour tutorials will run for four weeks at just P2,500 per subject. They accept incoming Cebu Bradford School students and non-students.

They also offer Taekwondo classes at P1,000 for 8 sessions (1hr/session). It is open for kids 3 years old and above. Sessions will be every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This program is open to Cebu Bradford School students only.

Beginner class will be at 9AM-10:30AM, while the colored belt class will be at 10:30AM-12NN. Batch 1 started last April 4 and Batch 2 will start on May 4.

Enrollment for summer tutorial is ongoing. Enroll now!

For inquires call 253- 5244 or visit the principal’s office. /CNU intern Janieva Dandan

