SM City Consolacion kicks Off 3-Day Sale

SHOP and win a Suzuki Raider R150 at SM City Consolacion’s 3-Day Mall-wide Sale. From May 19 to 21, enjoy shopping discounts of up to 70% off on great finds.

Every P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishment entitles a shopper to one (1) raffle coupon. Get automatic double raffle coupons for purchases on May 20 and 21 or by simply presenting your SM mobile App coupon.

Get one raffle coupon with every P300 single receipt purchase in SM Foodcourt and single receipt purchase of four cinema tickets in SM Cinema. A customer gets one raffle coupon with every P300 worth of ride tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline of submission of raffle stubs is on May 21 at 9:45 PM. Raffle draw is at 10 PM of the same day at the Event Centre.

SM City Consolacion presents New Friday SM Prestige Exclusives. Shop with your SM Prestige card on May 19, Friday, and get extra 10% off at Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus, The SM Store, and Watsons.

Shop with your SM Advantage Card or SM Prestige card on May 20, Saturday, from 9 AM to 12 NN and get extra 10% off Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus, The SM Store, and Watsons.

Be the lucky shopper to take home all the exciting items inside a box when you uncover the code. For every minimum single-receipt purchase of P5000, a shopper will get 2 chances.

At random times during the 3-Day Sale, an image will be flashed on the redemption TV screen. The first one to guess the mall location must find the actual spot and sit on the chair while bringing a receipt. Every winner gets a P500 worth of SM Gift Certificates.

As an added treat, SM City Consolacion is giving away P5000 worth of gift certificates for shoppers who can successfully arrange the boxes in the Event Centre in its correct order.

Piece together a giant puzzle and win instant prizes, plus you get to double your prizes when you find the hidden words at the Picture Perfect booth located at the SM Cinema lobby.

Join the fun, challenge other pairs, and be ready for thrilling activities at the Foodcourt.

Mall is open from 10 AM – 10 PM on May 19 & 21 and 9 AM to 10 PM on May 20. For event details and updates, please call 2600132, or check out SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook. /PR