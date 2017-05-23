BFAR: No more red tide in Dauis, Tagbilaran

Fishermen in Tagbilaran City and Dauis Town in Bohol province can harvest and sell shellfish again after the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) lifted the red tide advisory in the two areas.

BFAR-7 Director Alan Paquita said that the red tide advisory on these areas had been lifted two weeks ago.

“The public is hereby informed that shellfish samples harvested from coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol are now safe for human consumption,” the BFAR-7 said in its latest advisory.

Paquita said that harvesting and selling of shellfish from Tagbilaran and Dauis are now permitted and that these are safe to eat.

Despite the lifting of the red tide advisory, Paquita said that they continue to monitor the two areas to make sure that the red tide in those areas are already gone.

“Nagsige pa ta og monitor. Kay simbako mahitabo na usab (We are still monitoring the areas. God forbid, it may happened again),” Paquita said.

Aside from Bohol, Paquita said that they are also closely monitoring probable areas in Cebu and Negros where red tide can happen.

He said that the other probable areas in Central Visayas where a red tide can happen, include the Bogo-Medellin bay in Cebu and Maribojoc bay in Bohol.

“Most of these areas are usually hit by red tide because these are semi-close areas and these are not open seas,” he said in Cebuano.

Paquita said that BFAR would immediately inform the public of areas found to be affected by a red tide.