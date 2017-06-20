Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum opens for Gabii Sa Kabilin

FOLLOWING the recent reconstruction of the Gotiaco building, the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum Foundation Inc. (SCHMFI) held a special opening of the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum in support of Gabii sa Kabilin.

The 100-year-old pre-Hispanic building is owned by Manuel Gotianuy, the father of UC President Atty. Augustus Go. The building was named after Don Pedro Gotiaco, who is considered to be one of the wealthiest businessmen in Cebu in the 19th century.

The new heritage site aims to preserve Chinese values and educate Cebuanos of early Chinese ancestry and influence in Cebu.

The museum has three floors; the first floor and second floors showcase the Chinese way of living such as their food, religion and culture including artifacts and an excavated area where parts of an old ship can be viewed. The third floor will be designated as an office space for curators and committees of SCHMFI.

The Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum is situated at M.C. Briones Street, across the Cebu City Hall and is targeted for completion in 2018. For updates, you may visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SugbuChineseHeritageMuseum/.