Town, village dads face drug, gun raps

THE four local government officials arrested for drugs in two towns last week will be formally charged before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor today.

The three town councilors of San Fernando, Association of Barangay Councils town president Johnny Arrisgado, and Councilors Edwin Villaver and Alfonso Donaire IV face charges of possession of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.

Barangay Putat, Tuburan Councilor Raul Cole will be charged with possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Their cases will however be heard in the court which has jurisdiction over the place where the crime was committed.

The municipal councilors of San Fernando and the barangay councilor of Putat, Tuburan were subjects of separate search warrants issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court in Danao.