Town, village dads face drug, gun raps

10:16 PM July 9th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, July 9th, 2017 10:16 PM

San Fernando Councilors Arrested. Johnny Arrisgado, Association of Barangay Councils of San Fernando president (from left), Councilors Alfonso Donaire IV and Edwin Villaver, are brought to the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) office after their arrests on Friday morning. (CDN PHOTO/ JUNJIE MENDOZA)

THE four local government officials arrested for drugs in two towns last week will be formally charged before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor today.

The three town councilors of San Fernando, Association of Barangay Councils town president Johnny Arrisgado, and Councilors Edwin Villaver and Alfonso Donaire IV face charges of possession of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.

Barangay Putat, Tuburan Councilor Raul Cole will be charged with possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Their cases will however be heard in the court which has jurisdiction over the place where the crime was committed.

The municipal councilors of San Fernando and the barangay councilor of Putat, Tuburan were subjects of separate search warrants issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court in Danao.

