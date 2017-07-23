Leyte drug suspect killed in Talisay shootout

A SUSPECTED drug dealer who was a wanted man in Southern Leyte was shot dead by the police’s anti-drug enforcement units at his home in Pearl Street, Fairview Village in Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old suspect identified as Robert Dagting was a native of Southern Leyte and was supposedly moving in and out of Central Visayas, police said.

Dagting is reportedly the leader of the Dagting drug group in Southern Leyte.

Investigation showed that police officers from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas (RDEU-8 and RDEU-7) in a joint operation were serving the warrant of arrest on Dagting when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at them.

Police said they fired back and killed the suspect.

Police said the warrant of arrest for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia was issued by Judge Jacinto Elle of Regional Trial Court Branch 39 of Sogod, Southern Leyte.