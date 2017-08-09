12th University Run set on August 20

Cebu Doctor’s University Hospital (CDUH) and Run for Sight Foundation will hold the 12th University Run on August 20 at North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City.

The run is a tribute to the late Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr. Its categories include 3K for CDU students, and 5K and 10K for both CDU alumni and CebuDoc Group employees. All race categories are also open to all runners not affiliated with CDU.

The winners of the tribute run will receive a prize medal with an engraved image of Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr. which is crafted by Suarez Bros.

Proceeds from the race will go to Run For Sight Foundation which will be used for future surgical missions and livelihood projects.

Registration fee is P300 for 3K, P400 for 5K and P600 for 10K which includes the tribute run jersey, race map, refreshments, food and power drinks throughout the event. 10K runners will also receive a finisher’s medal.

Registrants will also get to experience live entertainment and games with freebies.

To register, you may visit the Run For Sight Headquarters at CDUH or the SAPPRO Office at CDU or go online at www.runforsight.net.