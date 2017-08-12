Joshlia film trailer excites fans, gets more than 3 million views

LESS than 24 hours after it was uploaded online, the official trailer of the JoshLia film “Love You to the Stars and Back”

already hit more than three million views.

The film’s director, Antoinette Jadaone first posted the trailer on her Facebook account Thursday night, announcing: “Yahooo!!! May trailer na kami! Mga tita, let’s be young and fall in love again for the first time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 9 p.m. yesterday, Jadaone’s post already had 3,243,539 views.

The film is topbilled by Kapamilya young stars and rumored real-life sweethearts Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, known to fans by their uni-name, JoshLia.

A film about “aliens and young love,” the story centers on Garcia, who plays cancer-stricken Caloy and Barretto as Mika, a young lady who goes on a road trip to cope with the death of her mother.

The official trailer also introduced the other cast members of the film, including Carmina Villarroel, Cherry Pie Picache, Ariel Rivera and Edgar Allan Guzman.

Villaroel was first seen in the trailer with Barretto, talking about being abducted by aliens.

“I feel like the aliens will abduct me soon. It’s a privilege to be taken by aliens. It means you deserve a better and a happier place outside the earth,” Villarroel talking to Barretto.

On Twitter, Theodore Boborol, who first directed Garcia and Barretto in their first film together, “Vince & Kath & James” heaped praise on the young stars and their new film.

“I really love the career tracking of Joshlia as movie stars. May sabik factor kasi di mo sila nakikita lagi sa TV,” he said.

”Of course, it also helps that Joshlia are good actors. Sobrang excited nako mapanood ang Love You to the Stars and Back, swear!!!” the director added.

He continued: Gusto ko rin yung fact na ang 2nd movie ng Joshlia is not a romcom. It separates them from the rest of the pack.”

Reacting to Boborol’s series of tweets, Barretto replied: “We hope to make you proud with this one Direk. Taking you with us on this journey.”

”Love You to the Stars and Back” will hit cinemas nationwide on August 30.