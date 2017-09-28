USJ-R holds Youth Tourism Congress 2017: “Tourism Resiliency in Adversity”

THIRD Year Tourism Students of University of San Jose Recoletos will be holding the Youth Tourism Congress 2017 with the theme “Tourism Resiliency in Adversity” at Cebu City Marriott Hotel on September 29. The Congress will center on the current issues’ effects on the country’s tourism industry.

The congress will feature local and international speakers including Sam Mutalib Ali, a Professional Tour guide from Malaysia who will tackle the “Effects of Terrorism in Travel and Tourism”, Atty. Ingemar Macarine, the Election Officer from Bohol who will talk about the “Environmental Stewardship for Sustainable Tourism”, Franklin Deguilmo Cuadrillero, a Radio Anchor of GMA News to speak about “Click Baits: A Tourism Marketing Challenge” and Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, the Division Head of DOT VII Tourism Planning who will be sharing about the “YTC Theme: Tourism Resiliency in Adversity”.

Tourism and HM students from schools including: University of San Jose – Recoletos, Asian College of Technology, Saint Cecilia’s College – Cebu, University of the Visayas, Cebu Technological University – Barili and Tuburan Campus, Mater Dei College Bohol, University of San Carlos, University of Cebu Main and Banilad Campus, Cebu Normal University Medellin Campus and University of Southern Philippines Foundation will be participating in the event. However, they still welcome those who are taking a tourism degree program in non-participating schools but are interested in joining the Congress.

A registration fee of P900 will be inclusive of the three Discussion topics, lunch, morning and afternoon snacks, Youth Tourism Congress event kit, variety show: “Blast from the Past” and the Exhibit: Fashion in the Philippine Culture.

For more information about the event, you may call the Tourism and Hospitality Department College of Commerce University of San Jose-Recoletos at 282-283/253-7900 or you may email them at ytcusjr@gmail.com.