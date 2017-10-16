CEV partners with Norkis Group for development projects

MINGLANILLA-based conglomerate Canedo Equity Ventures (CEV) forged a partnership with motorcycle manufacturer Norkis Group to develop Norkis-owned land properties into various residential and mixed-use projects.

Among the first projects in the pipeline is the residential development in Brgy. Cogon, Compostela. This development by CEV’s Real Estate arm Paramount Property Ventures Inc. will have roughly 600 houses on 10 hectares of land. Another development, this time by CEV’s memorial parks development company Celestial Meadows and Developers Corp., is the 6.7-hectare memorial park in another property in the same area.

“Compostela used to be a small and quiet town. Then the Cardeños came with all their ideas and development projects,” said Norkis Chairman Dr. Norberto Quisumbing who, along with CEV Chairwoman Filomena Canedo, expressed excitement and confidence in the joint venture.

“We are very honored to partner with the reliable Norkis Group. We are one with you in transforming Compostela to become a better community. We look forward to working with you in developing Compostela and other parts of Cebu,” said Cardeño.