Megastar receives letter, basket of chocolates from Cebu’s Chocolate Queen

Megastar Sharon Cuneta received not just warm welcome and loud applause in Cebu but also a basket of chocolates and a heartfelt letter by Cebu’s Chocolate Queen, Raquel Toquero Choa.

Choa, in her handwritten letter to Cuneta which the singer-actress posted in her Instagram account, wrote how the hit song “Pangarap na Bituin” inspired her to dream as a little girl living in a mountain village in Balamban, Cebu.

“Your song, Pangarap na Bituin, is one of my sources of strength, to keep dreaming and to hang on to that dream. Thank you for that song, that inspiring song,” wrote Choa.

Choa rose to fame after media highlighted her story and her chocolates, which are made from locally-sourced cacao beans. Choa was raised in the mountains and learned how to make tablea (chocolate tablets use to make chocolate drink) from her grandmother.

Choa has entertained many celebrities, government officials and prominent personalities at her home, Casa De Cacao and her retail store, The Chocolate Chamber. She has also travelled around the Philippines and in the US to tell her chocolate story.

In her letter, Choa described Cuneta as “my one and only mega star.”

Cuneta, on her Instagram account, thanked Choa for the chocolates and expressed gratitude for the Cebuana’s support.

“It is hard to express in words how a letter like this makes me feel. Things like this are what makes my forty years in showbiz seem so worthwhile. Thank you. I hope I live out the rest of my days still being able to inspire people one way or another,” wrote Cuneta.

Cuneta was in Cebu last Saturday for a concert which celebrated her 40 years in show business.

The concert, held at the Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, was for the benefit of Children of Cebu Foundation Inc., Hope of Mandaue and St. Mary’s Home for the Aged Foundation, Inc.