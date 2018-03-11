‘Super Tekla’ guarantees laughs in upcoming GMA series

HIS ANTICS and funny punchlines will soon be everyone’s source of enjoyment on primetime TV.

Romeo Librada, more popularly known by his screen name “Super Tekla,” will play Barbie Forteza’s bestfriend in the series, “Inday Will Always Love You” airing soon on GMA Network.

Super Tekla plays the role of Kimberlou, who will defend Forteza’s character, Happylou from the vicious moves of Kim Rodriguez (Erica), Charlotte Hermoso (Kisses), and Charisse Hermoso (Hershey).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ako po si Kimberlou at ako po talaga ang makakatuluyan ni Patrick (Derrick Monasterio),” Super Tekla joked in front of Cebu’s entertainment writers during a recent press conference.

“Ako po talaga ‘yung nasa tabi ni Happylou sa ups and downs niya at magtatanggol sa kanya,” the 36-year-old comedian said of his character.

He described Kimberlou as a happy and funny person.

“Ilalabas ko ang pagiging comedian. Ako ang taga-basag dito ‘eh. Once na may scenes na ako, magiging clown at tagapagpasaya ako kay Happylou. Ako ang bakla ng taon. Anything goes,” he added.

Born in Cotabato, Super Tekla considers himself a Cebuano by heart since he and his family lived in Cebu when he was younger.

“We migrated from Mindanao and came here. I love Cebuanos. Proud na proud ako sa project na ‘to (Inday Will Always Love You). Bibigyan ko ng justice ang character ko,” he added.

He said some of the lines will be in Cebuano.

“May subtitles para maka communicate ng ibang language pero’ yung character ko ay Cebuano,” he said.

Starting out as a stand-up comedian in comedy bars, Super Tekla was given a break and eventually shot to fame when he became part of Willie Revillame’s afternoon game show, “Wowowin.”

He was also part of several GMA shows in 2016 like “Alyas Robin Hood,” “Dear Uge,” and “Trops.”

His showbiz career, however, hit a snag when he allegedly got fired by Revillame from “Wowowin” sometime in the middle of 2017 allegedly due to his vices—something which Super Tekla denied.

Fortunately, he was given another chance and was soon seen in GMA shows including the variety show, “Sunday Pinasaya,” where he is now a regular.

In October last year, Super Tekla signed an exlusive contract under GMA Artist Center.

“Inday Will Always Love You” is about the journey of Happylou (Forteza) who relocates to Cebu in search of her father and works as a lechonera to earn a living.

The series will highlight Cebu’s beauty and culture as well as the Cebuanos’ warm hospitality and faith.