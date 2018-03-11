USC denies Leylam FC a shot at three-peat

THE 5-time CESAFI collegiate champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors denied two-time defending champion Leylam FC a chance of three straight titles after prevailing in the penalty shootout, 4-3, in the semis of the Men’s Open category of the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The USC Warriors will instead be contesting the title against ERCO, which edged Rising Sun, 1-0, in the other semis pair.

Leylam had taken a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute with a goal from Pintho Kabulo, however, the Warriors were able to score an equalizer in the 71st minute via Miguel Kwan, forcing a 15-minute extension on each side. However, none of the teams were able to find the back of the net which led to the penalty shootout.

Scorers for USC were Nery Vinson, Paolo Saguin, Miguel Kwan and Mark Veloso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Don Bosco United Football Club (DBUFC) bagged the 45 Above title with a 1-0 edging of the KN Ferraren.