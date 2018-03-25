Ex-jail guard caught with drugs in Villagonzalo

A former jail guard was arrested on Sunday after police chanced upon him walking along the road and looking at two sachets of suspected shabu that he was holding in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City.

Renante Tejada, a former Jail Officer 1 (JO1) and who was formerly assigned to the Bogo City Jail, was caught in possession of the two sachets of suspected shabu while he was walking along the road in Sitio Villagonzalo at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, said Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos, acting Waterfront Police Precinct chief, in a phone interview.

Pomarejos said that Tejada of Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Tejero, was a former JO1 but was dismissed in October 2015 after he was found to have used illegal drugs.

He said that police officers were patrolling Villagonzalo when they spotted Tejada with the suspected shabu.

Tejada later told police where he bought suspected shabu. When police went to the area, they caught Adonis Aguila, 22 of Sitio Pulang Bukid, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, and Elaina Escaña, 21, of Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, in possession of a sachet of suspected shabu.

The three drug suspects were detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.