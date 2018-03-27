Cebu takes spotlight in GMA network’s upcoming series ‘Inday Will Always Love You’

ALL they knew about Cebu before was that it is home to the world-famous lechon, danggit (dried fish), and dried mangoes.

But after spending some time in scenic spots here for GMA Network’s upcoming series, “Inday Will Always Love You” (IWALY), these Kapuso stars said they now have more reasons to love Cebu.

At a recent press conference in Cebu, the series’ lead actress, Barbie Forteza said she is happy who topbills the series said this is the first time that she was able to really experience Cebu.

“Marami na po akong beses nakapunta dito para sa regional shows and mall shows pero airport, mall, at hotel lang. Ngayon, first time ko naikot ang buong

Cebu. There is so much to see at babalik po ako dito para magbakasyon,” Forteza said.

Around 80 percent of the series, which is directed by Monti Parungao, will be shot in Cebu.

Their first leg of taping was held in February in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu as well as tourist spots and historical landmarks in Cebu City such as Temple of Leah, Sirao Gardens, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and Magellan’s Cross, and 10,000 Roses Cafe in Cordova town.

Forteza said she was impressed with the clear waters in Bantayan Island.

“Masarap ‘yung place. Not masyadong crowded and not masyadong polluted. Mainit, pero hindi siya mahapdi sa balat. Masarap mag sun bathing. Parang ang sarap magbabad sa tubig. Napaka-pure po ng Bantayan. Ang warm ng mga tao,” she said.

She is happy that the series has given her the chance to explore Cebu more.

“Ngayon kapag tatanungin ako kung nakapunta ako ng Cebu, proud ko na masasabi na, oo nanggaling ako sa Cebu,” Forteza added.

Just like Forteza, Kim Rodriguez has been to Cebu for regional tours and mall shows.

“Minsan, fly in and fly out pa. Ngayon, ilang days na kami dito at na amaze ako. Yung alam ko lang dito ay ‘yung dried mangoes, danggit, at pusit po. Ngayon maraming tourist spot pala dito sa province. Pag pumunta ka, pwede ka mag-unwind,” Rodriguez said.

In the series, Rodriguez plays Erica, girlfriend of Patrick, who is portrayed by Derrick Monasterio, one of Forteza’s leading men.

Character actress Gladys Reyes, for her part, admitted that the only resort she had been to before shooting for the series was Plantation Bay in Lapu-Lapy City.

“Hanggang ngayon hindi pa ako nakapunta ng Plantation Bay. Ngayon na discover ko may Kota Beach (Santa Fe) pala kung saan kami nag shoot,” Reyes said.

Though night life is not so active in Bantayan Island, Reyes said she appreciates how quiet the place as it is ideal for relaxation.

“Yun ang right place na ma appreciate ng mga anak ko ang nature. ‘Yung kalinisan ng tubig na sa ibang lugar unti unti ng nawawala na malaking problema na ngayon ng gobyerno,” she added.

In the series, Reyes is Amanda, whom viewers will surely love to hate.

Actress and singer Tina Paner said she too enjoyed the beaches of Bantayan Island.

“Yung daughter ko mahilig din sa dagat. ‘Yang ang perfect place for me and my daughter na mag stay sa lugar. Napakatahimik,” she said.

Paner plays the role of Yaya Madonna who works for Philip (Ricky Davao). She will defend Happylou (Forteza’s character) from the series’ antagonists.

Charisse Hermoso, one of the “Lumen twins” who became famous in the 90s when they appeared in a detergent commercial, said she was amazed by the beauty of Bantayan Island.

“Sabi ng mga friends ko po maganda ang Cebu. Sabi nila sa akin noon pag pinayagan na kami umalis pupunta kami dito. Sabi ko, tingnan natin. Pero pag punta namin dito hindi sila nagkamali sa sinasabi nila. Natuwa ako sa Bantayan island. Ang ganda ng view and sobrang linis,” she said.

Charisse will play the role of Hershey while her twin sister Charlotte will portray Kisses. Their characters will be Erica’s (Kim Rodriguez) allies in the series.

PROGRESSIVE CEBU

If the other stars praised the natural beauty of Cebu, actor Juancho Triviño noticed how progressive Cebu has become.

Triviño revealed during the press conference that he spent two years of his childhood in Cebu.

“Natuwa ako sa progress ng Cebu ngayon. Napakaganda ng Cebu. Naglibot kami, parang Alabang, Fort Bonifacio (Taguig), and Makati. Well-developed, napakasaya,” he said.

The actor also observed that there are a lot of pretty Cebuanas.

In the series, Triviño will play Ernest, one of Happylou’s suitors. He also gets to sing a contemporary Cebuano song.

Super Tekla, for his part, mentioned that business is booming in Cebu.

“As a comedian, I have shows and events. Naikot ko na Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. Pero Cebu, it is

incomparable,” he said.

He added that Cebu is close to his heart because he and his family briefly lived here.

Super Tekla will portray Kimberlou, Happylou’s best friend who will be the source of fun in the series.

WHY CEBU?

Since majority of the series’ scenes are set in Cebu, viewers can expect the characters speaking Bisaya.

The story will also highlight the unique qualities and characteristics of Cebuanos.

Veteran actor-director Ricky Davao said during the press conference that he missed working in front of the camera and welcomed the

opportunity to work as an actor again.

“Usually, behind the camera ako ‘eh (director). Naiinggit ako sa iba and I’m enjoying different roles. Ang importante dito (teleserye) maipakita ang beauty ng Cebuanos, hindi lang panlabas pati na rin pangkalooban. Lalo na sa pagiging giving, loving, honest, at gustong masaya palagi. Mga positive na tao,” said the actor, whose most recent TV role was as the flamboyant Josie Asuncion in the Philippine adaptation of “My Korean Jagiya,” which aired middle of last year until January this year.

In IWALY, Davao plays the role of Philip, a rich businessman who owns a lechon business and a resort in Cebu.

Produced by GMA News and Public Affairs, “Inday Will Always Love” will showcase the best that Cebu has to offer.

The series’ researchers and writers spent some time in Cebu before the taping started to get to know the place more.

Program manager Joni Mosatalla said that after the success of last year’s primetime series, “I Heart Davao,” they decided to come up with a story that will highlight the culture, religion, beauty and lifestyle of Cebuanos.

“Parang ang goal namin is we want to take our Philippine audience to different places. Cebu is our prime. Kumbaga, a comeback. Gusto namin Cebu this time because we feel maraming pupuntahan sa Cebu. We could have gone to Bicol or Palawan for the resorts. We chose Cebu kasi may Bantayan and marami pang iba,” she told the reporters.

Mosatalla also confirmed during the press conference that the cast will soon return to Cebu for the

second leg of their taping.