Tuition fee deals and summer trainings at St. Dominic Savio International School

INCOMING grade seven and grade 11 students can avail of the no-tuition-fee deals of St. Dominic Savio International School (SDSIS) for the school year 2018-2019. Interested students can also avail of their no tuition-fee-increase policy for the said school year in other grade levels from preschool to senior high.

Summer Training

Meanwhile, before their official start of classes on July 30, SDSIS offers various summer training to a variety of student profiles. They offer special classes for preschoolers in the areas of math, reading and writing, science, and other subjects from May 16 to June 16. Tutorial classes are also available for two months from April 11 to June 11.

St. Dominic Savio International School offers preschool to secondary school classes with six branches all over Cebu. The school is one of the emerging local academes who take pride in the success of their graduates in different fields. One of them is alumna Eva Psychee Patalinjug who won the Binibining Pilipinas – Grand International crown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant last March 18. Patalinjug graduated as High School Valedictorian in 2010.

