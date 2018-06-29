77 job order Talisay City Hall employees, 1 employee of BJMP-7 tested positive for drug use

Out of 1,341 job order employees of Talisay City Government, seventy-seven (77) tested positive for drug use. #

The results, which were known after a 3-day mandatory drug testing conducted by the City Health Office, will not be subjected to confirmatory tests.

Lino Alazado, head of the City Health Office, said that the figures are very discouraging.

There will be a separate drug test schedule for regular employees.

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas that it was so painful for him to know that there are so many job order employees who tested positive in drugs.

“These employees really need a job but they have to go,” Gullas said. Gullas also suggested that elected officials in Talisay City should undergo drug testing.