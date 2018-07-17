‘Respeto’ wins best feature film at NY Asian Film Festival

ANOTHER feather has been added to the cap of the film “Respeto” after it was recognized at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced that Alberto “Treb” Monteras II’s “Respeto” received the Silver Tiger Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film.

“Congratulations team RESPETO for winning Silver Tiger Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film at the New York Asian Film Festival! Ipinagmamalaki namin kayo,” the post reads.

According to NYAFF’s Facebook page, the festival is “firmly established as North America’s leading festival of popular Asian cinema, and one of the most popular summer events in New York City.”

The festival ran from June 29 to July 15.

This is not the first international award “Respeto” received. Last May, it won the Best Film and Audience Choice while Monteras was named as Best Director during the Cyprus International Film Festival.

“Respeto” also received several awards in the Philippines.

It was named Best Film during the Gawad Tanglaw 2018 and Best Picture during the Cinemalaya 2017.

“Respeto” is the story of Hendrix (Abra) who dreams of becoming a rapper and joins the world of underground hip-hop.

He meets Dido dela Paz (Doc), an old poet who is haunted by his grim experience during Martial Law.

Other stars in the film are Loonie, Chai Fonacier, Ybes Bagadiong, Kate Alejandrino, Nor Domingo, Brian Arda, Thea Yrastorza, and Karen Romualdez.