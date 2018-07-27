Toni Gonzaga and Sam Milby to reunite in Victor Villanueva film

AFTER “Kusina Kings,” Cebuano filmmaker Victor Villanueva will direct a new movie starring Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, Alex Gonzaga, and Sam Milby.

Gonzaga-Soriano posted a series of Instagram stories on Thursday to announce the new project.

She shared a photo of her together with her younger sister, Alex and Milby.

“It’s happening. Sam-Alex-Toni movie,” she captioned the photo.

She also shared a group photo with Villanueva.

“First movie with Alex. First time working with Direk Victor V,” she said.

Villanueva confirmed the new project in a chat with Cebu Daily News.

“This project started when they were looking for a director para sa script nga ilang nasuwat, nga concept nila Toni and Alex,” he said.

Villanueva is known for the hit comedy film, ”Patay Na Si Hesus,” a Pistang Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) entry in 2017 which bagged the Jury’s Choice Award.

The movie with the Gonzaga sisters and Milby will be under TEN17P, a film production company of producer and director Paul Soriano.

Villanueva said he is excited to work on this new film because he is a fan of Kapamilya actress-host Gonzaga-Soriano.

The Cebuano director also described the project as challenging.

”Challenging kay I have to find the right balance of fun and drama,” he added.

The movie also marks the reunion of Gonzaga-Soriano and Milby on the big screen after nine years. Their last film was 2009’s “Ang Tanging Pamilya: A Marry Go Round.”