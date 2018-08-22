Alex Gonzaga does drama in a new film with Vin Abrenica

ALEX Gonzaga headlines an upcoming film with Kapamilya actor Vin Abrenica. Directed by “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) alumnus Fifth Solomon, “Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka” produced by Wilbros Films will hit Philippine cinemas on Sept. 19.

The film trailer begins with a scene showing Gonzaga’s character in tears.“Gusto ko na siyang makalimutan. Gusto ko ng mawala ang lahat ng sakit. Palitan niyo na lang ang

puso ko,” she cries.

The trailer then shows her and Abrenica’s character meeting during a trip. They shake hands.

“Jaz Cruz. You are?” she introduces herself.

“I’m yours,” Abrenica answers.

They are shown island hopping and walking across a hanging bridge.

“‘Wag ka matakot. Hinding hindi kita pababayaan. Promise,” he tells her.

“Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka” marks the return of Gonzaga on the big screen.

Gonzaga’s last film was “My Rebound Girl” with Joseph Marco under Regal Films in 2016.

For Abrenica, it is his first movie as leading man.Abrenica rose to fame after being cast in ABS-CBN’s “Wildflower” headlined by Maja Salvador.