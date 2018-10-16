Sans memorable quotes or hugot lines, ‘First Love’ is made of moments

IT took 18 years before they finally had the chance to work together, but “First Love” stars Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo said they didn’t feel awkward towards each other during filming.

“Hindi kami nag adjust sa isa’t isa. Parang kalmado lang lahat. It was a very good journey for me,” the award-winning actress who turns 31

today told members of Cebu’s Entertainment Group during the press conference held Oct. 13 at the Providore in Summit Galleria Cebu.

Directed by Paul Soriano and shot in Vancouver, Canada, “First Love” is co-produced by Soriano’s Ten17 Productions, Star Cinema and Viva Films.

The film opens in Philippine cinemas today, incidentally the birthday of both Soriano and Alonzo, as well as Star Cinema’s Olivia Lamasan.

“First Love” is about a woman named Ali (Alonzo), who has a serious heart condition. Aware that her days are numbered, she gets into a

relationship with Muhlach’s character, Nick in order to “seize the day.”

During the press con, Alonzo admitted that she can not relate to her character, Ali.

“Kung tatanungin mo ako kung nakaka-relate ako, kinailangan ko siyang hugutin kasi hindi siya … it does not come out to me naturally na maging Ali. Hindi ako ganoon ka optimistic but I tried to be,” she said.

Muhlach said he looked at the project as a whole more than his character.

The fact that he was working made everything easy.

“Whatever happens on the set, kaya namin ‘yan. I did not realize na we both got into our characters,” the 49-year-old actor said.

Is there anything that he wants the audience to feel while watching the movie?

“I do not want to tell you what to feel. Tell me after you watch the movie. Hindi ko kasi pwedeng ituro sa audience kung anong dapat niyong maramdaman,” Muhlach said.

Alonzo described what makes “First Love” different from her previous films which also tackled the theme of love.

“Siguro, ang masasabi ko lang, the films that I have done in the past, may nag sta-stand out palagi na eksena, like hugot … na eto ‘yung lines, quotable quotes na ilang years later sasabihin pa rin. Hindi siya ganoong klase ng pelikula. It is made of moments. Just like in real life,” she said.