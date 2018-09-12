Woman arrested inside motel in buy-bust operation

The Talisay City police station seized illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P322,000 inside a motel in Barangay Lawaan,Talisay City, Cebu during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday evening (September 11).

The operation was conducted through the joint efforts of the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Intelligence Branch of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), and the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7).

Police arrested Rowena Cavalda, 43, a resident of Sitio Ratan, Barangay Tangke Talisay City.

Recovered from her were five medium packs and one small sachet of suspected shabu.