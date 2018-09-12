PRO-7 prepares for super typhoon Ompong

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is placed under red alert status in preparation of the super typhoon Ompong.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, directed all police stations in the region to monitor their areas of responsibility and to recall all their personnel who are on leave.

He added that the police officers belonging to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion are now on standby in case for search and rescue.