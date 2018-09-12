PDRRMO advises small vessels not to sail as Ompong nears

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has advised all small marine vessels, especially fishing boats, not to sail starting today (September 12) to prevent any untoward incidents that may arise due to the incoming Super Typhoon Ompong.

“We’re also on blue alert starting today. This meant that all disaster and rescue units all over the province is now on standby,” PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo Jr.chief explained.

Meanwhile, Engr. Al Quiblat Jr., chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)- Mactan Bureau, said winds up to 20 to 30 kilometers are already present within the vicinity of the region, and may intensify up to 50 kilometers on Thursday (September 12).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has also announced that all sea trips will be cancelled on Thursday due to the major weather disturbance.