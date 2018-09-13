Coast Guard lifts cancellation of trips from Cebu

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has lifted the cancellation of some day trips of sea vessels from Cebu on Thursday (September 13).

Lt. Michael John Encina, operations officer of PCG-7, said it is safe to sail in some parts of Visayas due to the fine weather today.

Earlier, the PCG-7 announced the cancellation of all trips, starting at 12 p.m. today due to the super typhoon Ompong.

“We see the need sa mga gustong humabol na riding public na tumawid sa kanilang respective places. We study the sea condition. Pwede pa naman. We decided to have a provisional lifting of cancellation,” said Encina in a phone interview.

Vessels that were allowed to travel were trips from Cebu bound for Bohol; Ormoc, Leyte; Hagnaya, San Remigio, and Bantayan Island, Cebu; Dumaguete City and eastern part of Negros Island; and vice versa.

The trips that were permitted were scheduled between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Encina, however, said sea trips going to Leyte and Mindanao areas are still not allowed to travel due to the rough sea condition.

He advised the public to continue monitoring weather updates as trip schedules may change until further notice.