Classes suspended in all levels in several Visayas provinces

TACLOBAN CITY – While the Visayas is projected to be out of the direct path of typhoon “Ompong” several local government units have issued a suspension of classes in all levels, both in private and public schools.

In Tacloban City, Mayor Cristina Romualdez issued an executive order Wednesday night declaring the suspension of classes as a ‘precautionary measure’ on the impact of Ompong, said to be the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

Leyte Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels across the province.

Classes were also suspended in Biliran and Southern Leyte provinces.

In Northern Samar, the provincial risk reduction management office was convened as part of the provincial government’s preparedness as signal number one was hoisted in the province.

Classes in the province were also suspended.

The Coast Guard has imposed a no-sail policy effective Wednesday due to the weather disturbance.

In Iloilo province, classes were suspended in the town of Miag-ao, Lambunao, and Janiuay in anticipation of heavy rains.

The Coast Guard also limited trips of motorboats between Iloilo and Guimaras to 6 p.m.

Civil disaster offices and personnel were also placed on alert.

In Tagbilaran City, tourists hurried to go home to avoid being stranded on the island.

Kwai Wang and her friends were early on Thursday at the Tagbilaran Port to catch the 11 a.m. trip bound for Cebu City.

Wang, 32, and her friends were in Panglao for a three-day vacation but their return to Cebu was greeted with the news that Ompong was to hit the country.

“We (are) in a hurry to return to Cebu (because) we don’t want to be stranded,” she said.

Other passengers rushed to catch the 11 a.m. last trip of 2Go SuperCat and 11:40 a.m. last trip of OceanJet for Cebu City.

Boat trips since Thursday noon were canceled following advisories from the Maritime Industry Authority and the Coast Guard with rough seas due to Ompong.

Billboards along Gallares Street in Tagbilaran City have been rolled down in anticipation of the strong winds and rains that will be brought by the typhoon.

Thursday had cloudy skies in some areas of Bohol.

Moderate waves were seen in Panglao on Thursday morning. Some foreigners were spotted swimming on the island’s white-sandy beaches.

Dr. Anthony Damalerio, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said they had prepared for the possible effects of Ompong to the province even though Bohol is not directly affected by the typhoon.

He said 9,743 relief packs were readied by the provincial social welfare and development office stored at warehouses in the municipalities, while 1,080 relief packs were readied at the Tagbilaran warehouse.

He said the Provincial Health Office prepared medical teams which would respond to emergency situations while Tarsier 117, the province’s emergency response unit had activated its sub-stations and alerted its personnel, including search and rescue teams.