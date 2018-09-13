Man shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

A 56-year-old Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) dispatcher was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men on September 12, Wednesday evening in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was identified as Joel Fernandez, from Barangay Basak who succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in his body.

According to Chief Insp. Juan Capacio, chief or Marigondon Police Station said the victim was sitting at the bench before the incident happened.

Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital but failed to make it.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.