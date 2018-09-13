No classes in public schools in Lapu-lapu City on Friday

Lapu-Lapu city Mayor Paz Radaza also declares suspension of classes tomorrow September 14, 2018 in all public schools from elementary to high School.

This is to ensure that the students are safe in case of any disastrous effect brought by Typhoon Ompong even as the Visayas particularly Cebu is not directly the path of the typhoon.

Radaza issued the order to suspend classes on Wednesday afternoon.

Private schools were given the discretion whether or not to suspend classes.