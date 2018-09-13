Cebu City Scrabble Open set tomorrow

WORD wizards will be on the spotlight when the annual Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open Tournament 2018 kicks-off on Saturday in Basement 2 of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The competition is organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

More than a hundred scrabble enthusiasts coming from private and public elementary and secondary schools of Cebu City, Talisay City and Mandaue City, as well as the players from the town of Alegria, are expected to join the tournament. Players from Luzon and Mindanao will be joining as well.

The event features professionals, elementary, and high school competitions.

Among the noted names joining are Cebuano Renante dela Cerna, the National Scrabble Champion, and the 1st Davao Scrabble Open champion Lear Jet dela Cruz.