Capitol’s disaster management arm gets P200M budget
The Cebu Provincial Development Council has approved the proposed P200-million budget for the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) for 2019.
Mitigation and preparedness programs will get the biggest chunk of the allocation amounting to a total of P95 million.
The budget allocation, however, will still need the provincial board’s approval.
