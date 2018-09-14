Bracing for Ompong

NO storm signal has been raised yet over Cebu and most of the Visayas as Typhoon Ompong is expected to pour its full might only in northern Luzon.

But local officials are not about to leave anything to chance. Classes have been suspended, sea trips are cancelled, tourism activities are also being put on hold while contingency measures are being laid out in every nook and cranny of the province.

Just a few important steps to make sure that every Cebuano is safe while the unwelcome visitor is still within our area of responsibility.