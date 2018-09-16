Abellanosa vs. Pesquera fight shaping up for 2019 elections

IT IS going to be Rodrigo Abellanosa versus Jocelyn Pesquera, who will fight for the House of Representatives Cebu City South District seat in the May 2019 elections.

Pesquera formally announced her intention to run for congresswoman in Cebu City’s South District under the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP-Laban.

She made the announcement on her official Facebook page on Friday evening.

“I think it’s an opportune time, and I believe I have the capacity to run as the next Cebu City – South District representative,” said Pesquera in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

In a separate interview, Abellanosa, who is allied with the administration Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), announced that he was also seeking re-election in the midterm elections.

He also welcomed Pesquera’s bid to challenge him in the elections.

“Anybody can aspire for any elective position. Every candidate will campaign for victory. So nobody will be taken lightly,” Abellanosa told CDN in a text message.

Pesquera said that members of Barug, whom she consulted with her 2019 election plans, were very supportive of her decision to run as Cebu City South District representative.

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who heads Barug, also corroborated Pesquera’s statements.

Rama, however, declined to divulge the names of the other candidates in the party’s slate for the coming elections.

“As far as filing our COCs (certificates of candidacy) is concerned, we are ready,” he added.

Barug will be fielding Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella as their standard-bearer for the May 2019 elections while Rama will be his running-mate.