Subject of arrest warrant shot dead

A MAN with warrant of arrest for murder was shot dead after allegedly engaging police in a shootout shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue city.

Alejandro “Ongga” Briones, a.k.a. 41, was declared dead-on-arrival at the Mandaue City Hospital after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound on the body.

Senior Insp. Rodgene Fodutan, Chief of the Jagobiao Police Station said they served a warrant of arrest on Briones issued by Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio for a murder case after learning that the suspect was in house at a neighboring sitio.

He said Briones was asked to peacefully surrender but he allegedly fired at the police prompting the authorities to retaliate and hit the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Medical personnel found a small box with nine pieces of triangular plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and P5,600 cash.

Crime scene investigators allegedly found a .38 paltik revolver with two misfired bullets inside the comfort room of the house.

Briones was facing a murder case in connection with the death of Leonard Dalaguit last year.