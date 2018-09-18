‘Sir Chief’ mulls running for Cebu City’s north district seat

Kapamilya actor Richard Yap, who rose to fame after starring as Sir Chief in ABS-CBN’s daytime series titled Please Be Careful with my Heart, announced he is considering a run for the congressional seat in Cebu City’s North District in next year’s midterm elections.

“I’m thinking about it. Actually, there are people who are asking me, and I’m seriously thinking about it, to run for the past few years but I have declined,” Yap told reporters here yesterday.

Yap, a Cebuano based in the National Capital, was in Cebu City after he was invited by the Office of the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas (OPAV) to distribute the Malasakit Health Cards, attend the inauguration of a new call center firm, and to attend to ‘personal and business matters.’

Yap said he would announce his final decision in the next weeks, or shortly before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will close the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2019 election.

The Comelec has originally set the filing of COC from Oct. 1-5 but it was reset to Oct. 11-17, excluding weekends (Oct. 13-14).

Yap was also tight-lipped as to which party he would be pledging his allegiance in the event he would decide to challege incumbent Cebu City-North District Rep. Raul del Mar in next year’s elections.

He also did not make any comment on the offer made by the Barug Team Rama-PDP-Laban for him to run under the group allied with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“But now, I’ll be spending more time in Cebu and I transferred (my voter’s registration) here in Barangay Apas. Because we’ll be having more projects in Cebu, and I’ll spend a lot of my time with my clients here,” Yap added.

Aside from doing endorsements as an actor, Yap also said he runs a firm based in Cebu City that distributes office supplies.

“Well, I’ve always been a Cebuano. I grew up here, my brother is still here, and I went to school here before transferring to De La Salle University in Manila to pursue business management,” he explained.