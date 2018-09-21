DENR to investigate cause of Naga landslide

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu conducted a site inspection at the landslide area at Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan in the City of Naga on Friday noon (September 21).

In a brief interview with the media, Cimatu said he will look into the cause of the landslide, whether it was caused by the incessant downpour.

Cimatu also would like to know whether the quarry operation in the nearby sites contributed to the landslide.

The department secretary confirmed that they will conduct a full-blown investigation on the landslide, including the responses given by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) on the assessment requests of the local government unit.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong has sought the help of MGB-7 last month after residents reported cracks on the surface of the mountain in Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Tinaan.

Chiong issued a cease and desist order against all quarry operations in Sitio Tagaytay last August 29 but the order was lifted after the MGB-7 issued a clearance on the operations.

The clearance was made on the basis that the cracks were not caused by the quarry operations and do not impose an imminent danger to the community.