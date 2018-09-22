Palma calls to stop quarry, mining operations

CEBU CITY—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Saturday echoed calls for quarry and mining operations to be stopped.

“It’s time to reassess. If there is a need to close these companies for good, then we should do it. We should be mindful to its effects to life and the community,” said the 68-year-old prelate in an interview after he visited the wake of those who perished in the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City , south Cebu last Wednesday.

Palma said a thorough investigation should be done so that justice wil be served to the victims.

“We were saying over and over again, we should not desecrate the blessings we have from above,” he said.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, at least six more dead bodies were dug out from the landslide area, bringing the death toll to 35.

At least 44 persons are still missing while 15 survivors were rescued.

Rescuers momentarily suspended the search and rescue operation following a heavy downpour at past 1 p.m. on Saturday.

They eventually resumed operations after the rains stopped an hour later.

“Technically, we still believe that there are still persons who are still alive down there that ia why we are very careful with our operations,” Tribunalo said.

Two life detection machines from the Office of the Civil Defense in Manila arrived in Naga City on Saturday.

“The support from the people is overflowing,” he said.