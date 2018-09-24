NAGA LANDSLIDE UPDATE: 52 DEATHS

At least 52 fatalities were recorded by authorities after a massive landslide that hit Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, City of Naga as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday (September 24).

Six unidentified bodies were recovered from the landslide area as of Monday morning.

The latest record of fatalities was released by the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD-7).

Authorities are now continuing the search and retrieval operations to recover the missing bodies.