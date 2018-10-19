Capitol released P212M aid to LGUs, barangays in 2018

The Cebu Provincial Barangay Affairs Office released P212 million worth of aid to 51 local government units (LGUs) and 166 barangays in 2018.

The allocation was mostly spend on road concreting and other barangays projects, said James Canoy, the barangay affairs head of the Cebu Provincial Government.

The seven districts in Cebu province received the following amounts: P21.8 million for the first district; P56 million for the second district; P33 million for the third district; P31 million for the fourth district; P48 million for the fifth district; P9 Million for the sixth district, and P11 Million for the seventh district.

“Ang kanang mga budget para proyekto kay deretso na sa kalungsuran. Mao nang makaingon ang mga tao nga wala kaayoy nabuhat si Governor Davide kay ang mga projects dili man diri sa Capitol ibutang, said Canoy.