PRO-7 tops crime solution efficiency rankings
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) ranked first in crime solution efficiency in the Philippines.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that he received the report from the national headquarters, particularly from the Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management.
WATCH: Interview with Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7 after receiving a report that PRO-7 was ranked as number 1 in the crime solution efficiency in the country | Nestle Semilla
The PRO-7 was able to solve around 28,000 cases as of September this year.
“We are happy that our efforts are recognized,” said Sinas.
