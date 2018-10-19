Bicol professor writes ‘hugot’ test instructions to discourage cheating

Tests are a part of student life as much as the many attempts to cheat during exams when the teacher’s not looking.

But one college professor wanted none of that and made sure his students understood in a language they knew well: “hugot” lines.

A snapshot of a test paper from the Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology in Naga City was uploaded by Facebook user Kathline Abias De Leon on October 11.

The post has since been shared nearly 3,000 times and liked over 3,600 times, as of this writing.

While the test paper appeared normal by all standards at first glance, closer inspection of the general instruction section revealed a professor’s witty attempt to stop students from cheating.

The first instruction went, “Huwag kang lilingon sa katabi mo, baka magkatinginan pa kayo ma-inlove ka pa… Eww di’ba?”

(Don’t look at your seatmate, your eyes might meet and you could fall in love… Eww, right?)

A funny and witty way to get a millennial student’s attention right? But the professor didn’t stop there and followed up with a second instruction: “Mas madali tong sagutin kesa sa tanong ng manlolokong bf/gf mo sa’yo na “Mahal mo pa ba ako?”

(This (exam) is easier to answer than the question asked by your lying bf/gf, “Do you still love me?)

By this time, students may have been grinning to themselves and wondering what they just read. Before they got too distracted, the professor went back to topic with the third line, “Do not cheat. Naranasan mo na ang maloko, ANG SAKIT DI’BA? All caps yan para ramdam mo.”

(Do not cheat. You know what it’s like to get cheated on, IT HURTS RIGHT? It’s in all caps so you really feel it.)

Finally, the professor gave the students a little bit of encouragement to get them through their final exam for the semester, ??“Relax ka lang. Exam lang to. Mas malaki ang chance mo na pumasa ka dito kesa pumasa sa puso ng crush mo.”

(Just relax. This is just an exam. There’s a higher chance of passing here than winning over your crush’s heart.)