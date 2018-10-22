New drug rehab facility in Mandaue to open next month
A newly-built drug rehabilitation facility in Mandaue City, Cebu will offer free treatment services to drug dependents starting next month.
Mandaue City Health Officer Dr. Edna Seno said the new facility will address the medical needs of drug dependents.
Seno said that the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will also provide skills’ training to drug dependents who will complete the four-month program.
