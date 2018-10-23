Cebu City gov’t to auction ’unserviceable’ vehicles
In order to earn more income, the Cebu City government is planning to auction at least 184 vehicles worth over P4 million.
The Department of General Services Chief Ronald Malacora said the Commission on Audit earlier recommended to dispose of these unused vehicles in order to increase the city’s income.
Malacora said they want to dispose these unserviceable vehicles as soon as possible before their value will depreciate.
