Cebu City’s disaster management arm prepares for Kalag-Kalag

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) will be conducting inspections at different cemeteries starting on Monday (October 29).

Nagiel Bañacia, officer-in-charge of CCDRRMO, said that they will be focusing their security and safety assessment on cemeteries in Pardo and Talamban areas.

The same areas will also be inspected by the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Office of the Building Official (OBO), and the City Engineering Office.

Bañacia said that the BFP will be reminding the residents in the city to be ensure the security of their houses while they are visiting the cemeteries.

“Ang atong focus attention naa sa minteryo, sometimes makalimtan nato ang atong mga kabalayan,” said Bañacia.