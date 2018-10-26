LTFRB-7 declines special permit applications for Kalag-kalag
The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will no longer accept special permit applications in terminals.
LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that they need to control the number of buses and minibuses availing the service.
Montealto added that the LTFRB-7 will operate help desks in North and South Bus Terminals in Cebu starting on Saturday (October 27).
The LTFRB-7 will also operate help desks in Tagbilaran and Dumaguete starting on Wednesday (October 31).
