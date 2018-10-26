12-hour supply interruption to affect 3 cities, Consolacion

A 12-hour water supply interruption will affect water consumers in three cities and the Municipality of Consolacion starting 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 to 5 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 to give way to leak repairs of pipes along Butuanon Bridge, Mandaue City.

The repairs are aimed at addressing supply issues affecting Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) customers in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

MCWD consumers in Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City as well as those in lower Mabolo, M.J. Cuenco Ave., North Reclamation area, Pier area, Carreta, Lorega-San Miguel, Tejero, T. Padilla, part of Imus Ave., Cebu City are advised to store enough water for the duration of the water service interruption.

A portion of J. Rizal St. corner UN Ave. in Mandaue City (fronting Pacific Mall) will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 p.m., Oct. 31 to 5 a.m., Nov. 1, 2018 due to the leak repair works.

Increasing complaints of low pressure to no water in the two cities were received by MCWD since September, prompting it to check possible sources of leaks.

Two leaks were detected on the main pipes along Butuanon Bridge in Mandaue City earlier this month.

MCWD secured permits from and held meetings with the Department of Public Works and Highways 7 and the Mandaue City Government for the closure of the roads as well as for excavation works to fix the leaks and restore the roads from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

The repairs were scheduled on those dates since the demand for water is low due to the holidays.

The right turn slot to Butuanon Bridge will likewise be closed to vehicular traffic from 8 a.m., Oct. 30 to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 to give way to the leak repair and road restoration works.