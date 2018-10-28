KP holds federalism rally in Cebu, introduces senatorial bets

About 300 members of Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) in the Visayas convened for their regional congress and Federalism Rally at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Sunday, October 28.

“Ang advocacy gyod sa KP is that we are the watchdog of the government, anti-corruption and anti-criminality. Our program is also focused on poverty alleviation,”Rodrigo Tanza Jr., Central Visayas told Cebu Daily News.

Although KP is not a registered political coalition, Tanza said that they will support certain national candidates who share the same vision as their group.

Tanza said that KP will be supporting eight senatorial bets for the 2019 midterm elections including Senator Cynthia Villar, Maguindanao Second district Rep. Zajid Mangudadato, former Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence Go and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and former Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) Chief Ronald Dela Rosa.

The remaining four bets, Tanza said, is yet to be announced by their national heads.

Villar attended the congress in the morning while Mangudadato attended the federalism rally in the afternoon. Go and Dela Rosa also sent their representatives during the rally.

Roque, however, was already in Cebu on Sunday morning but missed the congress because he needed to return in Manila due to personal concerns.

