CCTO to close roads near Cebu City cemeteries during Kalag-Kalag celebration

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will deploy close to 300 personnel from October 31 to November 2 to man traffic especially on streets that are located close to cemeteries.

CCTO head Francisco Ouano said that traffic personnel will rove city streets to make sure that they are able to respond to traffic related concerns.

Ouano said they will close roads located near cemeteries on November 1 and 2.

Long road closure that may start on October 31 (Wednesday) may be implemented on A. Soriano where the Queen City Memorial Park is located to allow vehicle owners to park along the road.

Ouano said that they will leave the street open early on Wednesday and assess the situation later in the day.

He said that when cemetery visitors start to crowd later in the day, they may eventually decide to just close the road for the rest of the day.

“Atoa na observahan. Kung mo dagsa na ang mga tao, that is the time nga siradan na gyud nato,” (We will observe (the situation in the area). When a huge crowd of the people would start to arrive then that’s the time that we close it (the road)) said Ouano.