Three Cebuanos chosen in MILO-FCB program

THREE young footballers from Cebu are now having the experience of a lifetime after they were chosen to be part of the team for this year’s MILO-FCB Road to Barcelona program which left for Barcelona, Spain, last week.

The lucky three are Alexander David C. Villarosa, Tristan Ybanez and the lone girl chosen, Jelena Loren I. Soon.

Joining them are Lien Dale D. Manuel of Tondo, Manila, Heaven Andrei N. Teodosio of Mandaluyong City, Juan Pablo S. Unlay of Quezon City, Breindel O. Medina of Davao City, Dylan Theodore O. Wong of Cagayan de Oro City, Carlo Antonio D. Bongocan and Daniel Isaac N. Cagaanan, both of Koronadal City.

The 10 are now taking part in the nine-day FCB Ultimate Training Camp and Ultimate Experience at the FC Barcelona training grounds, which started last November 4 and will end on November 12.

The 10 players were selected from the 160 participants in the MILO-FCB Philippines Invitational Camp held last September 8 to 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center in partnership with the Cebu Football Association.

More than the footballing skills that they’ve shown, their selection was based on the HEART values (humility, effort, ambition, respect, and teamwork) they espoused during the training camp.

Initially, Milo and FCB were to choose seven lucky footballers but they also included the two kids selected from last year’s inaugural Road to Barcelona program.

The fortunate players will also get to interact with their peers from other MILO markets worldwide namely Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Maldives, South Africa, and Venezuela.

They will also get an exclusive training opportunity with FCB and Dutch national team legend Frank de Boer, and get to watch a live match of the FC Barcelona, among other activities prepared for them.

“It’s an honor for MILO to be able to bring such inspiring and talented kids from different parts of the country to one of the best training experiences in the world in FC Barcelona. These young players have proven that they are champions both on and off the field, through their character and skill,” said Robbie de Vera, Consumer Marketing Manager for MILO Philippines.