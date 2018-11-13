CPPO: No private armed groups in Cebu

There are no private armed groups in Cebu.

Supt. Janette Rafter, Public Information officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said this amid Police Director Oscar Albayalde’s order to all police stations nationwide to monitor all possible armed groups in the country.

Rafter said that before Albayalde’s order was released, the CPPO had already been investigating and checking if armed groups were operating in Cebu or hiding in Cebu.

She said that so far they had not known of any armed group that were operating or hiding in Cebu or that would possibly take advantage of next year’s elections.

She said that they were also checking not only private armed groups but also criminal groups in Cebu that might cause trouble or use the elections to their advantage.

She also emphasized the importance of the community’s help and cooperation with the police in making their areas peaceful and safe.

She said that the police were doing their part and with the help of the community, they would surely maintain peace and order in these areas.

Meanwhile, police intelligence operatives in Central Visayas are undergoing a four to five months back to basics intelligence course

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, said in an interview on Monday, that the training had started last Monday.

Sinas said that this refresher course would help operatives brush up on their intelligence gathering and monitoring skills.

Sinas said the training which was approved by Camp Crame would enhance the skills of the region’s intelligence operatives.